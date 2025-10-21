Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $682,264,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

