Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.