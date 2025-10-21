Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 13,604 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

