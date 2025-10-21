Cwm LLC Acquires 3,241 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Spire by 2,648.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Spire by 66.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

