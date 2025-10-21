Cwm LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Argan alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth $18,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $11,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 258.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AGX stock opened at $290.83 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.02 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Argan’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 13,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,340,278.40. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $4,079,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,996. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research started coverage on Argan in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGX

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.