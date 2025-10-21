Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 138.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 79.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

