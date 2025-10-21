Cwm LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 222,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 772,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 333.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,253 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 137,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

