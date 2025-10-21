Cwm LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

PK opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.