Cwm LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

