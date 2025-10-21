Cwm LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.86 per share, with a total value of $115,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,395.42. This represents a 15.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.