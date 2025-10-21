Cwm LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 81.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

