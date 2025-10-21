Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $229.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

