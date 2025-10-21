Cwm LLC Purchases 2,588 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Cwm LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.