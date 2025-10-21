Cwm LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $47,998,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 259,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $37,085,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,329,000 after buying an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

