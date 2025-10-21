Cwm LLC Purchases 5,255 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Cwm LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 853.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 686.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $220,887.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,335.30. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,884,348.09. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,085 shares of company stock worth $16,916,195. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

