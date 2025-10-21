Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after buying an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OHI opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

