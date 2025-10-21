Cwm LLC Sells 20,879 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 995.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 189.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mattel by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 74.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

