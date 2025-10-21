Cwm LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 46,549 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,016.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.