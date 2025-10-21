Cwm LLC Sells 719 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in QCR by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QCR by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Up 3.4%

QCR stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%.The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,560. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

