Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 289.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,672,000 after buying an additional 760,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

