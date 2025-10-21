Cwm LLC Trims Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.59.

APP stock opened at $565.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.01 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.26 and a 200 day moving average of $415.77.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

