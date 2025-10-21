Davis Rea LTD. Has $27.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

