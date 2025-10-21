Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $257.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

