First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.0% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

FR stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

