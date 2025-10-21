First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 563.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

