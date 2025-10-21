Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
META stock opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
