Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

GLPI stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

