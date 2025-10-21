GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,535 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $831.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

