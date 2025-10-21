GFS Advisors LLC Sells 8,208 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NASDAQ:META opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $746.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

