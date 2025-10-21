Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $831.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.07 and its 200-day moving average is $279.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

