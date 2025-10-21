IFP Advisors Inc Has $62,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $15,677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,845 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,686,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 960,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AAL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

