IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,269 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2,440.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ashland were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 276.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ashland by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Ashland by 417,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ASH opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

