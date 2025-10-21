IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 917 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 650.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The business had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

