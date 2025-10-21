IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after buying an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock valued at $606,761,579. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.