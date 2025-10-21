Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KGI Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

