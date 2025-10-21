Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $257.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.