iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IYE stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

