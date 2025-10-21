Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

