Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $148.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

