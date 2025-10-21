JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,111,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 252,776 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

