JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 41 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $831.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

