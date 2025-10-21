JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $831.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.