JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

