Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.07 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $831.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

