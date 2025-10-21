Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LH opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $291.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Labcorp from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.46.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

