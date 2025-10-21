Logitech International (LOGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.1769 billion for the quarter. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $114.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Logitech International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Logitech International by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 13.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.