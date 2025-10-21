Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.