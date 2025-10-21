Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP opened at $544.41 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $547.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.67. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,600,000. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total transaction of $18,940,451.11. Following the transaction, the president owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,539,874.33. This trade represents a 53.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $430.60.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

