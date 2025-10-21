Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Applied Capital LLC FL’s 2nd Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SLT Holdings LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,731,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,278,071,000 after acquiring an additional 115,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $746.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

