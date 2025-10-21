Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.4% in the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

